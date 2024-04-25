Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys $151,492.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $151,492.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,950,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,247,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $286.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

