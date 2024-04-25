Brokerages Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Target Price at $63.50

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $2,716,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Vistra by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Vistra has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Analysts predict that Vistra will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

