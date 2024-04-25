Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 208 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.25. 425,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,225. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.62 and a 200 day moving average of $241.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

