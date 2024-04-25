Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 253,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

