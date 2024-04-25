Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick John Finn Sells 2,174 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 492 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $16,108.08.

Shares of TWST traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,503. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

