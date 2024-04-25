Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verde Clean Fuels and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 412 957 1433 61 2.40

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -9.44 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $6.02 billion $14.73 million 5.63

Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 5.48% -361.40% -1.57%

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels peers beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

