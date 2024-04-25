Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,726 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 163.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $119.92 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.