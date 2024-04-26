Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.59.

AMD opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

