TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 542,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

