AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Financial

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE AMN opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

