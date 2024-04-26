Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,032 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. 150,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.