Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 602 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,811,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 158,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.94. 2,820,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,092. The company has a market capitalization of $423.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

