Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.33.

Cameco stock opened at C$67.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$72.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.47.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.6943044 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$3,162,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. Insiders sold a total of 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

