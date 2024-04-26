Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Casper has a total market cap of $374.82 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,557,396,558 coins and its circulating supply is 11,965,580,114 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,556,354,807 with 11,964,587,460 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03129641 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $6,017,277.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

