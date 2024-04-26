Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $265.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.88.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $673.64 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 126.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 119,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 319.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 53,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 63.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 119.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

