Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Cooper-Standard Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $265.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.88.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $673.64 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
