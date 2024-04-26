Dakota Gold (DC) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dakota Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dakota Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1131 2461 2998 108 2.31

Profitability

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 38.51%. Given Dakota Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -85.21% -4.69% -4.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.36 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.14 billion $1.04 billion 8.03

Dakota Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dakota Gold rivals beat Dakota Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

