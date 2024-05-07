Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 22,145 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,145 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.32% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,421,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 628,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,422. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.68. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKWD. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

