Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 99,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000. Koppers makes up approximately 2.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Koppers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Koppers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.16. 185,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,212. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $907.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,488 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $186,991.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,908.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,700,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

