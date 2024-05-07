Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,395 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,330,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

