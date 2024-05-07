65,890 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.06% of CAVA Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the third quarter worth $449,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at $1,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CAVA Group by 172.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951.

CAVA Group stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.30. 3,114,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,108. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

