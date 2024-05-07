Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 212,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,513,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,927,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 270,855 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,557,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 183,112 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,331,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 359,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NEO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 553,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,321. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

