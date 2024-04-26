Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY24 guidance to $3.86-4.11 EPS.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.