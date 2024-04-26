First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

First Northwest Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 10,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,784. The company has a market cap of $101.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Equities analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FNWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,099 shares of company stock worth $33,020. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

