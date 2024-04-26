Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63. Fiserv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.750 EPS.

Shares of FI opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.45. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

