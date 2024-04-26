Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 233,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

