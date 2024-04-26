Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$105.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$95.69.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$97.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$60.19 and a 1-year high of C$101.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.46.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

