International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 1.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $185.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as low as $165.73 and last traded at $167.01. Approximately 3,196,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,933,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.91.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

