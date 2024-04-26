Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 359 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.1 %

PRGO stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

