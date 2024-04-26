New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 51,527 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $35,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

