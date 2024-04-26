Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $132.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

OSK stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 402,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,191. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

