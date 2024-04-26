Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $66,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $4,064,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $7.51 on Friday, hitting $431.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,922,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,966,758. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $315.05 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.67.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.