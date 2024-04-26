Reliance (NYSE:RS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $4.70 to $4.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $292.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. Reliance has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

