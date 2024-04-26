Robert W. Baird Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $158.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OSK. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.