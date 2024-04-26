RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.4 %

LFUS opened at $230.39 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.84 and a 200-day moving average of $239.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

