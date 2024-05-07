Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.1 %

CCL traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,195,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,243,738. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.