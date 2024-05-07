Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $236,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 557,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on T. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $16.99. 24,179,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,930,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

