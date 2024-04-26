RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 40 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,725.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,736.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6,966.46. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 502.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVR

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.