Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $33,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Saia by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $543.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $570.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.40. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

