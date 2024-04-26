Short Interest in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Decreases By 42.5%

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lucy Scientific Discovery stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,296 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 5.00% of Lucy Scientific Discovery worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lucy Scientific Discovery alerts:

Lucy Scientific Discovery Trading Down 5.7 %

LSDI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,590. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.65. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

Lucy Scientific Discovery ( NASDAQ:LSDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.