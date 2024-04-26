GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.46. GATX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

GATX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $127.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,391. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GATX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on GATX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,694 shares of company stock worth $5,040,656. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.