Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SEA by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SEA Trading Up 0.5 %

SE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,294. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

