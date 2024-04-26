Stack Financial Management Inc Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.73. 370,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,622. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

