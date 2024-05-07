Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($56.53) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPLM. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,800 ($47.74) to GBX 4,400 ($55.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,712.50 ($46.64).

LON:DPLM traded up GBX 38 ($0.48) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,748 ($47.09). 11,223,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,549. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,533.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,371.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,636 ($33.12) and a one year high of GBX 3,870 ($48.62).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

