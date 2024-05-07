BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $122.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.30.

BioNTech Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.26. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BioNTech by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

