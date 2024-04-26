Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 42.4% in April

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners Stock Performance

SPLP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 872. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10,069.38. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.91 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.