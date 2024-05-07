Lincoln National Corp Buys 114,564 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,564 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 4.06% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGSD. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of CGSD stock remained flat at $25.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,056. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

