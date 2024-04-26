Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNW) Short Interest Down 42.2% in April

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Surrozen Stock Performance

Shares of SRZNW stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Get Surrozen alerts:

About Surrozen

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.