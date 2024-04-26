Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNW) Short Interest Down 42.2% in April

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Surrozen Stock Performance
Shares of SRZNW stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
About Surrozen
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surrozen
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.