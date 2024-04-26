Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokio Marine Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. 34,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,941. Tokio Marine has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.71%. Equities analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

