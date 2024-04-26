Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VC. Barclays raised Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.70.

Visteon Stock Down 1.3 %

VC stock opened at $109.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. Visteon has a one year low of $105.19 and a one year high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Visteon by 11.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 1,842.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at $12,222,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 40.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

