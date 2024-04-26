Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 303 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.90.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $390.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.55 and a 200-day moving average of $352.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $199.31 and a 52-week high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

